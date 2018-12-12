IOF break into Al Quds University in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces stormed a number of student headquarters on Wednesday on the main campus of Al-Quds University in Abu Dis, East Jerusalem.

Local sources said that the occupation forces confiscated the recordings of surveillance cameras and raided a number of the headquarters of the student blocs inside the campus of Al-Quds University in East Jerusalem.

The incursions are believed to be part of the increasingly violent searches carried out by the IOF following the incident on Sunday night where seven settlers were injured.

Al-Quds University was founded two decades ago as the only Palestinian University in Jerusalem. It currently accommodates over 13,000 students. AQU provides higher education and community services within the Jerusalem area as well as the neighboring towns, villages and refugee camps in Palestine.