Gaza: Child dies of wounds he sustained last week by Israeli fire

PNN/ Gaza/

The Ministry of Health in Gaza on Tuesday evening announced the death of a Palestinian child due to wounds he sustained during the Great Return Marches East of Khan Younis last Friday.

The ministry announced that the child Ahmad Yasser Abu Abed, aged four and a half, had died after one week in the hospital.

During the protest last Friday as well, 13 Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition, including a journalist, and others were suffocated by teargas.