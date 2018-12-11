The Palestinian Cabinet call France to recognize the State of Palestine

Ramallah/PNN/

The Palestinian Cabinet strongly condemns the public Israeli settlers calls to attack President Mahmoud Abbas, deplores the Israeli occupation forces raids on the Palestinian cities, and calls France to recognize the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

During its weekly meeting held in Ramallah today, the Palestinian Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Rami Hamdallah, strongly condemned the Israeli settlers public calls to attack President Mahmoud Abbas, holding the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of such flagrant incitement to assassinate President Abbas. The cabinet stated that “President Abbas takes these incitements seriously, and he is demanding the international community to condemn such provocative incitements.”

The Palestinian Cabinet also strongly deplored the Israeli Occupying Forces (IOF) raids on several Palestinian cities, towns, and villages in areas “A”, including the barbaric incursions of Ramallah and Al-Bireh cities, which resulted in injuring tens of Palestinian citizens by tear gas, rubber bullets, and live bullets. In addition to the storming of the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) headquarters and the detention of its staff. As well as, turning the agency’s headquarters to a military barracks to fire bullets, sound bombs, and gas towards the Palestinian citizens. “The aggression led by Israel, the occupying Power, against the Palestinian official and media institutions comes in the context of a deliberate war campaigns against the Palestinian people in general and the Palestinian media in particular, in an attempt to hide the truth of the Israeli crimes and grave violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Conventions.” The cabinet noted.

The cabinet called upon the international community, the International Federation of Journalists, international, and Arab media institutions to condemn these blatant Israeli crimes. Furthermore, to take quick steps to provide international protection to our Palestinian people, pressure Israel to halt its crimes, and to force it to abide by the resolutions of international legitimacy and the provisions of international law.

Stressed on the occasion of the beginning of the first Palestinian Intifada in December 1987 “The Palestinian people and after 31 years are more determined to establish the foundations of an independent State of Palestine.” The cabinet also added that “The Palestinian national unity is the only way to confront the Israeli occupation, achieve self-determination, and establish a sovereign and independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders. As well as to find a just solution to the Palestinian refugee issue in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 194, and the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention.”

PM Hamdallah briefed the cabinet on the outcomes of the joint French-Palestinian ministerial committee meetings, held in the French capital, Paris, which resulted in the signing of 10 agreements aimed to strengthen cooperation in many vital sectors particularly, civil defense, security, agriculture, and food. As well as, crime combat, higher education, vocational, and technical education. In addition to local governance and the Political Protocol on the Consultations between the French Republic and the State of Palestine.

The signing of the agreements confirms the prospects development of cooperation with France, which will contribute to advance the economic Palestinian-French relationship and strengthen the Palestinian institutions capacities to achieve the objectives of our National Policy Agenda (NPA) 2017-2022. As well as to promote the prospects of peace and stability in the region, and help us move forward in an accelerated and comprehensive path towards prosperity and development.” PM Hamdallah noted.

PM Hamdallah briefed the cabinet on the outcomes of his meetings with the French counterpart Mr. Edward Philip, French Senate President Mr. Gerard Larcher, and other Senate committees chairs. During, he praised the French efforts led by President Macaron to support the Middle East peace process and achieve the two-state solution based on the international law and UN resolutions preserving the Palestinian rights.

Also, he reiterated the Palestinian leadership and government support to any French efforts to establish an international support group with the participation of international partners to restore the long-stalled political process.

In addition, the Prime Minister repeated his calls to any future International measures to save the two-state solution and end the Israeli military occupation of the State of Palestine, stressing that the continuation of the Israeli illegal occupation is the main obstacle to achieving of a just and comprehensive peace.

PM Hamdallah also invited the French Government and European Union to support President Abbas peace initiative for holding an international peace conference based on the implementation of the resolutions of international legitimacy, the international law, and United Nations resolutions.

Moreover, he called upon France to take quick steps to recognize the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. “The recognition will help to save the two-state solution and restore hope for the Palestinian people.” PM Hamdallah added.

PM Hamdallah also expressed his sincere gratitude to France for its continuous commitment to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) urging the French leadership to increase its financial support to the International organization.

PM Hamdallah added, “I commend the French government position for rejecting the Israeli illegal settlement expansion on the Palestinian lands, I also call France to ban Israeli illegal settlements products from the French and European markets”.

Welcomed the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) decision to adapt eight resolutions in favor of the State of Palestine, hours after the Trump administration failure to condemn the Palestinian national struggle, which came with an overwhelming vote of (156 votes) that emphasized the two-state solution and the need to ending the Israeli occupation to the Palestinian lands, including East Jerusalem.

The prominent resolutions adopted by the General Assembly were on the Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights, Israeli illegal settlements including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. In addition to the implementation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilians during the aggression of August 12th,1949 on the Palestinian lands, including East Jerusalem and other Occupied Arab Territories. As well as, the work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli violations of Palestinians human rights, property and income of Palestine refugees, the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), and the forcibly displaced Palestinian people due to the June 1967 aggression and what followed it from work to support the Palestinian refugees. “The United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) vote confirms again that the world support of the Palestinian rights. As well as, the legitimate Palestinian struggle to end the Israeli occupation and enable the Palestinian people to achieve their inalienable rights within an independent Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.” The cabinet stated.

Expressed its sincere gratitude to the members of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA), who stood for justice and voted to prevent the passage of the Trump administration project, which targets the Palestinian people, national movement, and the Palestinian national struggle. “We strongly condemn the US administration blind support to Israel, the Occupation power, which encourages Israel to continue to challenge, undermine the international system, and target the Palestinian people, land, without any International accountability.” The cabinet added

Condemned the Israeli occupation escalation and settler group attacks aimed to Judaize Al-Haram al-Ibrahimi in Hebron. In addition to denying Muslims access to prayers through a series of military measures imposed by the occupation authorities and armed settlers in the old town of Hebron. “The Israeli systematic colonial escalation is a mockery of UNESCO’s decisions that demands to halt the Israeli settlements expansions. Furthermore, this escalation aims to target the archaeological and religious sites in Occupied Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and Hebron, including the Ibrahimi Mosque.” The cabinet stated. The cabinet called upon the international community and relevant international organizations, particularly UNESCO to take quick steps to protect the Palestinian holy sites and force the Israeli occupation government to implement all relevant UN resolutions.

Deplored the demolition of Al-Tahadi 13 School in the town of Samoua, south of Hebron and the issued Israeli military order to shut down Al-Tahadi 12 school in Wadi Salman,“The demolition of the school is an examination of the remaining credibility of the international community system, the United Nations, and its relevant organizations.” The cabinet noted, stressing that such illegal measures questions Israel, the occupying power willingness to halt any of its daily grave violations and crimes against International law and Palestinian human rights. “The demolition of Al-Tahadi 13 School is another Israeli crime that comes part of the ethnic cleansing cycle committed against the national and humanitarian presence of the Palestinian people on their lands, and particularly area “C”, in order to forcibly displace Palestinian citizens and replace them with settlers.” The cabinet added. The cabinet also called upon the International community and UN Security Council (UNSC) to take concrete and quick steps to provide international protection to our people against the Israeli occupation.

Commended the State of Palestine membership for the first time to the Advisory Committee on nominations of judges of the International Criminal Court and the selection of the Attorney-General of the State of Palestine as a member of the Asian continent.

Welcomed the signing of a cooperation protocol with the German government worth € 54.4 million, signed by the Palestinian Minister of Finance and Planning and Klaus Kraemer the German official responsible for the file of the Near East in the Ministry of Economy and Cooperation.

The cooperation aims to provide financial support for the implementation of education and economic projects. As well as, to support the Salfit water treatment plant and other investment projects, especially in the field of energy in Gaza. “We express our gratitude to the Federal Republic of Germany for its continuous support for the State of Palestine, which represents the largest supporter of the Palestinian Government since its establishment, despite all obstacles facing Palestine due to the ongoing Israeli occupation practices. The cabinet stated.