Palestinian escape with martyr’s body before IOF enter hospital to take it

PNN/ Hebron/

Palestinian youths on Tuesday escaped the body of the martyr Omar Awwad (27 years), from Al-Ahli hospital in Hebron before Israeli soldiers were entering the hospital to take it.

The victim was shot dead by soldiers this morning under claims of a run-over attempt at a checkpoint near Idna town by the separation wall, west of Hebron.

The Red Crescent said he was shot by six live bullets in his chest, heart and abdomen from the back.

The ministry of health announced the passing of Awwad after he was taken to Al-Ahli hospital.

The Red Crescent crews said they had received a report that a young man was injured and that the occupation told them a man was injured in a traffic accident. When the medics arrived at the scene, they were surprised to find that he was shot by six bullets in the chest.

Even after their death, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detain the Palestinians whom they have killed under any pretext of suspicion of an anti-Israeli attack.