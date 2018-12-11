MOFA condemns settler campaign which calls for the assassination of President Abbas

Ramallah/PNN/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemns in the strongest terms possible the recent campaign of incitement carried out by settler terrorist groups that publicly calls for the assassination of the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

This incitement is the latest in a systematic and widespread campaign launched by settler terrorists against the Palestinian people.

Such campaigns are emblematic of the Israeli illegal settlement regime and partake into a broader Israeli policy of hatred and discrimination, supported and engineered by successive Israeli government officials.

The Israeli public call for the assassination of President Abbas threatens the peace process and the rule of law at the regional and international levels. As recognized by the international community, President Abbas is consistent in his calls for a peaceful end to Israel’s prolonged occupation and is committed to foster a culture of peace.

President Abbas is also determined to remain committed to the political, diplomatic, and legal paths, far from violence, and through negotiations and dialogue to achieve an independent State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

While this campaign specifically targets President Abbas, it is symptomatic of the widespread incitement campaign against the Palestinian people in general. Hate speech, derogatory statements, and calls for violence against the Palestinian people come from the highest echelons of the Israeli extreme right-wing government.

Settler terrorism and incitement is one of Israel’s means of expansion in order to foist its settler colonial regime in the State of Palestine. Israel, the occupying power, financially, politically, and legally support settler terrorist groups such as “price tag” and “hilltop youth”.

The numerous cases of settlers’ crimes committed, and the pattern confirmed thereby, demonstrate a clear policy of impunity and violations of international laws.

The Israeli government is a government of settlers, by settlers, and serves the colonial settlement regime. This government has fostered an environment conducive to hatred and incitement to terrorize and humiliate the Palestinian population in an effort to dispossess them of their lands, displace them, and replace them with illegal Israeli settlers.

Whether at the hands of the Israeli occupying forces or the settlers, the lives of the Palestinian people are in constant danger.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates calls upon the international community to condemn the Israeli incitement and uphold its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people and to hold the Israeli colonial occupation responsible for this unabating terrorism and criminality in accordance with UN resolutions and international law.