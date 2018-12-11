IOF demolish home in Jordan Valley, order halt of construction to others in Walaja

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) demolished a house in the village of Jiftlik in the Jordan valley on Tuesday morning, and notified another household owner that their building in Walajah village, West of Bethlehem, was also going to be destroyed.

According to local sources, a large number of forces from the Israeli occupation army stormed the village in the morning and began to demolish the house of Omar Abdel Karim Rahayleh. Upon arrival, after being informed of the destruction of his home, IOF soldiers shot at the bus he was travelling on. He was injured from the shots, prevented from receiving first aid, and arrested.

In a similar context, the Israeli occupation authorities demanded owners of an old house in Al Walaja village to cease their renovations and additions. The property owners are also subjected to investigation into the legality of their three other houses.

According to media activist, Ibrahim Awadallah, Israeli army forces stormed the village and informed Mustafa ‘Abed Rabbo to terminate the construction of additions to his 100 square meter house.

Awadallah added that three citizens were also handed over notices from the Planning and Building Committee in the Jerusalem Municipality to investigate the legality of their homes that were built in the area of ​​Eid Juweza on the grounds that they were likely to be illegal.