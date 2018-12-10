Second attack on Al Tahadi Elementary School in Hebron by IOF

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli occupation forces attacked the Al-Tahadi 13 elementary school in Al-Simeya, north of al-Samou in South Hebron on Sunday. The occupation confiscated the tents of the school and furniture in addition to building materials that were in place to rebuild the school.

The IOF demolished the school on Wednesday last week, dismantling the walls and destroying the foundations. The contents were also looted. Khaled Abu Sharar, director of the Southern Hebron Education Directorate condemned the attack stating that this a relentless and ongoing campaign led by the Israeli occupation to thwart the spirit and everyday life of the Palestinian people.

He explained that under the cover of darkness, the tents and furniture and building materials that were temporarily stored until the reconstruction of the school was completed.

Abu Sharar stressed that the education of southern Hebron will not stand idly by in the face of this aggression, which is rejected by all international norms and human rights organisations, the rebuilding of the school will continue so long as the occupation destroys it. To deprive students of their right to education, a basic human right sends a profound message to the free world.

The school was built at a cost of 40 thousand Euros. It serves the Symaia and Deir Shams population and educates 35 students from the first grade up to grade six.