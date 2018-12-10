Greenblatt criticizes UN in response to drive-by attack

PNN/ Bethlehem/

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East peace process, Jason Greenblatt, has responded to Sunday evening’s shooting by critizicing the United Nations for not condemning Hamas.

Hamas, in a statement on Sunday praised the operation in Ofra settlement, saying ‘The heroic Ofra operation… proves that any attempt to condemn the Palestinian resistance will fail in the face of the desire and valiance of our Palestinian people.’

In response, Greenblatt tweeted: ‘@UN this is what you defended last week when you failed to condemn Hamas. Hamas praises yet another terror attack. You had the ability to help fight against terror. Is this what the UN wants its legacy to be?’

Greenblatt makes reference to the US-sponsored UN general assembly resolution to condemn Hamas for ‘repeatedly firing rockets into Israel and for inciting violence’. The resolution failed to be adopted on Thursday, although 87 voted in favour, 58 voted against, with 32 abstentions, as a two-thirds majority was required.

Since his appointment as special envoy to the Middle East in January 2017, Greenblatt has supported and facilitated the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and has played a key role in the development of the ‘deal of the century’. In 2016, he stated ‘the West bank settlements are not an obstacle to peace’. He also spent time as a Yeshiva student in the West Bank in the mid-1980s.

Nikki Haley, outgoing Ambassador to the UN, also responded to the attacks by calling for the Palestinian Authorities to stop payments to terrorists who carry out such attacks, in reference to the PA allowance to Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli prisons.