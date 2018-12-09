IOF arrest 10 Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday overnight launched a campaign of raids and arrests in cities all over the occupied West Bank.

IOF raided Balata and Askar refugee camps in Nablus, northern West Bank, where they arrested four men, including ex-prisoners. Israeli army patrols also stormed Salem, Asira, Al-Lubban towns in the vicinity of the city.

In addition, Israeli settlers, under under the protection of the Israeli army, have stormed the area of ​​Sada Al-Fahs in Hebron, then moved to raid the home of an ex-detainee in Sair town.

IOF also confiscated surveillance cameras from shops that broke into Al-Mentar area in the town of Azzun east of Qalqilya.

In addition, IOF stormed the neighborhood of ​​Al-Karkafa in Bethlehem, where they arrested two youths.