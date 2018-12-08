Tayseer Khaled : US deserves the slap they received in the UN General Assembly

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the PLO, and member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), welcomed the United Nations General Assembly’s rejection of the US draft resolution against the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and other Palestinian resistance movements.

The resolution attempted to stigmatize the Palestinian national struggle against Israeli occupation as an act of terrorism involving the targeting of civilians. It ignores the Israeli killing machine, which endangers the lives of Palestinian citizens in their homes and on the streets of their towns, villages and refugee camps.

The use of military checkpoints and roadblocks in the West Bank threatens the liberty of Palestinians and their access to work and essential resources. He expressed his appreciation for the position taken by those nations which voted against the American draft resolution and prevented its ratification.

Alongside this, Khaled expressed his regret with regard to the position of the European Union and other countries that have given their backing to the American resolution.

The resolution expresses political subordination and double standards with respect to the protection of human rights. The international community is aware of the magnitude of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces and the settlers against the citizens in their cities and villages and their camps, who take part in peaceful demonstrations to break the siege in the Gaza Strip and against the policy of house demolitions and land confiscation and building settlements. These policies fall within the classification of war crimes under international law and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Tayseer Khaled stressed the great national significance of the unity of the Palestinians in all their factions, political and societal forces, which played a decisive role in thwarting the draft resolution. He called on both parties , the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (FATEH) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to give priority to the supreme national interests of the Palestinian people over all sectarian interests.

He encouraged the pursuit of national unity through the immediate implementation of the agreements signed between the two sides, including the October 2017 agreement, and collective opposition to the project to liquidate the Palestinian cause which is expressed in the so-called American ‘Deal of the Century’ to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.