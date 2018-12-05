MOFA demands ICC to try Israeli killers of Tulkarem martyr

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to try the killers of the martyr Mohamed Hossam Abdellatif Habaly, 22, and open a serious investigation into the ongoing crimes of the occupation.

In a statement issued, the ministry condemned the murder of the martyr Mohammed Al-Habali from Tulkarem, a person with special needs, during the storming of the city of Tulkarem at dawn.

The ministry said this was a crime added to the series of ongoing crimes and executions committed by the occupation authorities against our people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The Ministry held the Israeli government responsible for what it called a heinous crime.