Ministry of Education launches campaign in support of teacher whose home was demolished

PNN/ Jordan Valley/

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education launched a campaign titled “Ne’ma is not alone” in support of Palestinian teacher Ne’ma Al-Rashayda, whose house was demolished by Israel yesterday in the Jordan Valley area.

Minsiter of Education Sabri Saidam clarified that this campaign will be implemented through the Directorate of Education in Jericho, in cooperation with the General Union of Teachers. Saidam condemed the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, especially teachers and students alike in defiance international law.

Saidam confirmed that launching this campaign comes as part of the commitment of the Ministry to support the extended family of Educaters and combat the arrogance of the Israeli occupation forces. He has also noted that “Israel” conitues its attacks benifiting from the silence of the international community – at – large.