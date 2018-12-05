MADA launches campaign to counter hate speech

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) launched a media campaign on social media network on combating the hate speech in Palestine and promotion of conflict-sensitive journalism.

This campaign comes within the activities of the project “Countering hate speech in Palestine” funded by UNESCO / International Program for the Development of Communication, as part of MADA’s efforts to promote freedom of expression in Palestinian society, and to distinguish between it and the discourse that fuels hatred and violence.

The campaign aims to introduce the hate speech and the border between it and the freedom of opinion and expression, in addition to raising the awareness of Palestinian journalists and media and the Palestinian public to confront this speech in the media, and public life. The media campaign includes the production and dissemination of information and video clips on social media.

The project includes many other activities such as a monthly radio show- program presented by the human rights expert Majid Arouri. He hosted during last week’s episode, the General Director of MADA Mousa Rimawi, and the Jordanian MP Khalil Al-Attiyah, who promised during the program to present a memorandum to the Jordanian Parliament on confronting the hate speech, and has already submitted the memo signed by a group of members of the Jordanian parliament.

During last October MADA Center held two training workshops for journalists entitled “Countering Hate Speech in Palestine”, in which a group of journalists from several media organizations participated.