Tulkarem/PNN/

Mohamed Hossam Habaly 22years old was killed today Tuesday by Israeli special forces in Tulkarem city in the northern West Bank according local sources.

The sources said that Mohamed Habaly He was wounded in the western neighborhood of Tulkarem during clashes wihch broke out in the city.

Local sources said that the Israeli soldiers executed Habbali from a zero distance, where they shot him directly at his head.

Another three Palestinians were wounded also during the clashes ….