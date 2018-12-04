Israel backs out from decision to recognize degrees from Al-Quds University

PNN/ Jerusalem/

After the initial hope that degrees from the Al-Quds University, located in Abu Dis town, East Jerusalem.would be officially recognized by the Israeli government, the latter’s Ministry of Labor and Welfare Services has revoked its decision.

This retracting decision comes within the pretext that the Palestinian Authority-controlled college named after Jerusalem, allegedly supports terrorism against the state of Israel.

Israeli Minister of Welfare and Social Services, Haim Katz, said that the ministry “will not grant recognition to an institution that supports terrorism”, after it had initially lobbied to acknowledge the validity of social work degrees due to the lack of staff in Israel.

However, despite the shortage of social workers in Israeli and Arab neighborhoods, the official recognition of the degree has been halted, as Katz alluded to not wanting to tarnish Israel’s integrity by employing people from institutions that have been deemed anti-Israeli and who “undermine the legitimacy of Israel”.

The university, which is surrounded by the Israeli separation wall and in C area of the West Bank (controlled by Israeli Occupation Authorities) has over 20,000 students study at the University in bachelors and masters degrees.