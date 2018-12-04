IOF arrest 10 Palestinians during overnight raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday overnight carried out a campaign of raids and arrests in various areas of the West Bank, where they arrested 10 citizens.

IOF arrested five youths from the Sebastia town and Beit Dajan villages in the Nablus governorate last night.

According to the mayor of Sebastia Mohammed Azem, the Israeli soldiers stormed the archaeological area in the town of Sebastia, fired rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters, and arrested four young men. IOF then stormed Beit Dajan and rearrested ex-risoner Naseer Radwan Abu Thabit after raiding and searching his family home.

In Bethlehem, IOF arrested an 18 year old youth after raiding his family house in al-Karqafa area in the city.

IOF also stormed the towns of Beit Sahour, Doha and al-Khader, which had witnessed the recent clashes with the occupation forces that fired gas and sound bombs.

IOF also arrested four citizens from their homes in the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, at dawn on Tuesday and transferred them to one of their offices in the city for interrogation.