Palestinians succeed in in halting demolition of Tahaddi 5 school

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee on Monday has succeeded in taking a decision from the Israeli Civil Administration and the Custodian of Absentees’ Property and Infrastructure to approve the plans of Tahdi 5 School in the Beit Ta’mar area east of Bethlehem.

Head of the committee office in Bethlehem, Hasan Brejiya , told PNN that they had followed up on the school that was demolition threatened by IOF under the pretext of no building permit in C area of the West Bank. However, the committee showed all the papers which confirmed Palestinian property of the land.

Brejiya added that he would submit all the papers to the Saint-Yves Foundation, which deals with the defense of land and houses, to follow up through its lawyer, Emile Mashriqi, to prepare all the plans related to the school.