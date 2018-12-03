Israeli court rejects appeal to halt third demolition of Abu Hmaid family home

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Israeli Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the demolition of the Abu Hmaid family home in the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. The family has been given until December 10 to vacate the four-storey house.

In a statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC), head of the organisation’s legal team, Jawad Poulos, explained that the demolition decision came with the support of two judges in the Supreme Court, while the third judge opposed it.

“This decision was expected in light of the history of the Supreme Court, which has always supported the demolition of Palestinian homes for security reasons and for other reasons,” Poulos said. “This court has acted as an important arm in the justification of the occupation and the persecution of Palestinians.”

A hearing was held on 25 October to consider the appeal, in which the court set dates to respond to the claims of both the defense establishment and the occupation army.

Notably, the submission of the petition came after the military commander of the occupation army refused two previous objections filed against the demolition decision.

Head of PPC, Qadoura Fares, said that the court’s decision proves, once again, that the court is a tool that serves a number of right-wing racist parties and their policy of imposing collective punishment against the Palestinians. He added that this decision comes in the context of Israeli partisan rivalries, which compete to legislate the maximum penalties against Palestinian militants.

It is worth mentioning that the occupation forces demolished the house of the Abu Hmaid family two times, the first in 1994, and the second in 2003, as a retaliation against the family since the martyrdom of one of the sons, Abdel Moneim.

The process of pursuing the family has continued and there are still six brothers from the Abu Hmaid family in the Israeli prisons who have been sentenced to life imprisonment since the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2000: Nasser, Nasr, Sharif and Mohammed, as well as their brother Jihad, who is administratively detained.

In June this year, the Israeli occupation authorities arrested their sixth brother, Islam, 32, and he is still detained. The Israeli occupation authorities accuse him of killing one of their soldiers during an incursion into the Amari camp in Ramallah. Islam has spent years in detention camps.