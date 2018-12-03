Israeli bulldozers carry limited invasion into Central Gaza border

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli bulldozers invaded the border area of ​​Abu Safiya in the central Gaza Strip on Monday morning.

According to local sources, 4 bulldozers entered from the Abu Safiya gate east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on which were 30 soldiers.

Separately, Israeli gunboats opened fire on Palestinian fishermen’s boats in the north of the Gaza Strip on Monday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli occupation forces went after fishermen and opened fire at them, forcing them to retreat for fear of their lives and their boats.