IOF demolish facilities, loot money in the Jordan Valley 

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday demolished residential buildings and sheds, and looted sums of money from Bedouin Palestinian citizens in the northern Jordan Valley.

According to an expert on settlements and Israeli violations, Aref Daraghmeh, IOF demolished military structures and sheds in Al-Fasayel village in Al-Aghwar, owned by a number of Bedouin families living there.

Daraghmeh added that IOF also stormed a number of houses yesterday evening, and looted one of them a financial amount of 50 thousand shekels.