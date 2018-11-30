Syria say it shoots down ‘Israeli war plane’ near Damascus & IOF denies

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Syrian military has shot down an Israeli war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region, reports say.

“Our air defense forces shot down an Israeli war plane and four missiles before they reached the targets,” a Syrian security source was quoted as saying by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying on Thursday night.

The source said all the missiles targeting the town of Kiswah, south of the capital Damascus, were struck.

However, speaking to Reuters, an Israeli military spokesman rejected the RIA report as “bogus”.

Syrian state media had earlier cited an unnamed source as saying that the country’s air defenses had shot down “enemy targets” over the town, without specifying the nature of the target or its origin.

Other sources reported that objects had fallen from the sky near Harfa village, but it was not clear if it was an intercepted missile or debris from an interceptor missile.

The Israeli army said a missile was fired at the Golan Heights, but that it remains unclear whether the projectile fell in Israel. Troops are scanning the area. The army added that reports that Israeli aircraft was hit are incorrect.

Israeli strikes on Syria “have been cut almost to zero” since a Russian plane was shot down near Latakia two months ago, a former head of Military Intelligence said earlier Thursday.