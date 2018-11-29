Irish senate advances bill to ban sale of Israeli settlement goods

PNN/ Dublin/

The Irish Senate on Wednesday advanced a bill to ban the sale and import of Israeli settlement goods.

The legislation, sponsored by Independent Senator Frances Black, makes it an offence to buy goods and services from Israeli settlements which have been condemned by Ireland and the EU as illegal, the Irish Times said.

Under the measure, those found guilty of violating the ban may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $285,000,or both.

Senators backed committee stage of the controversial Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill during a debate lasting just over an hour. To become law, the bill still must pass the parliament’s lower house, the Dáil Éireann, and be approved by the president.