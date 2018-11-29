IOF arrest ten Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday overnight arrested ten Palestinian citizens as part of the daily raids and daily searches carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in the Palestinian territories.

Palestinian sources said that the Israeli forces arrested a number of citizens in the West Bank, including cities of Nablus, Qalqiliya, and the villages east of Ramallah.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli army handed over a summon call to a number of youths from the village of Kafr Malik and clashes broke out between the citizens and the occupation forces in the city of Nablus and the Mazra’a Al-Sharqiya and Umm al-Sharayet in Ramallah and the city of Qalqilya.

In Hebron, local sources reported that Israeli soldiers raided and searched the house of Hashem al-Rajabi in the southern area of ​​Hebron.