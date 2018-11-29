IOA summon Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Deputy Governor for investigation

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Thursday summoned a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Adnan al-Husseini, and deputy governor of Jerusalem Abdullah Siam for investigation.

The occupation also extended the detention of the deputy secretary of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem, Adel Abu Zneid, and the director of the office of the governor of Jerusalem, Mohammed Halasa.

IOA are still detaining the governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, who was arrested on Sunday for the third time during the past month.

IOF also arrested dozens of activists and cadres of the PA from Jerusalem. I nresponse, the Palestinian Authority considered the prosecution part of the occupation attempts to consecrate the city’s people.