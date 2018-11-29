Clashes break out in vicinity of Al-Quds University

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Clashes on Thursday broke out in the vicinity of Al-Quds University in the town of Abu Dis, southeast of Jerusalem, where IOF fired teargas towards Palestinian youths.

PNN correspondent reported that the clashes broke out after the occupation forces stormed the town and attempted to attack the monument of the martyr Mohammed Lafi.

The youths threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers, who in turn sprayed the area with toxic teargas grenades, causing dozens to suffer from its inhalation.