IOF demolish family home in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Bulldozers belonging to the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning demolished a family residential building in Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood, southeast Jerusalem, under the pretext of building a residential structure without having a permit.

Jerusalemite activist, Rasem Obeidat said that large forces of Israeli soldiers and special units accompanied the bulldozers of the municipality, and provided them with protection by forming a tight military cordon around the area. Soldiers also closed the streets of major and sub, and severely assaulted citizens.

The house belongs to the Mughrabi family from Jerusalem, who says that IOF evacuated them from the house and immediately began the demolition, without letting them take out any of the furniture or belongings.