IOF besiege school in Bethlehem to arrest a student

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday besieged Minya Secondary School, east of Bethlehem, in an attempt to break into the school and arrest a student.

Head of the Ministry of Education office in Bethlehem, Sami Mruwa, said that IOF besieged the school and tried to break into the pretext of wanting to arrest a student, but the teaching staff prevented them from entering by standing at the gate and closing it.

Dozens of citizens gathered in the vicinity of the school upon the attack on the school.