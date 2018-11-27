Netanyahu says “no settlement will be evacuated” in his time

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Speaking at a Likud party meeting on the thriving Israeli relations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he received an invitation to visit Chad and that he would make the visit.

During the meeting as well, Netanyahu reassured his Likud faction hatt the central West Bank Bedouin hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar will be razed “very soon.”

“There are Israeli officials who wanted to gain sympathy by making concessions to the Palestinians, including the evacuation of settlements, but I say, as long as I’m prime minister, no settlement will be evacuated,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying.