Israeli army holds military drills in two sites in West Bank and Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli occupation army on Tuesday afternoon has started military training at the Zikim military point near the Gaza shore north of Beit Lahiya, where Gazans could hear the sound of explosions and the movement of active army forces.

The Israeli 7th Channel said that in the evening the army will begin another training in the settlements of Ariel and Ma’ale Adumim, and the training will end on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the army spokesman, training is part of the 2018 plan aimed at “maintaining the readiness of troops in times of emergency.”