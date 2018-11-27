IOF arrest 10 Palestinians in West Bank raids 

PNN/ Ramallah/Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have arrested 10 Palestinians from areas all over the West Bank, including a minor.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), IOF raided Yatta town, south of Hebron, where they detained a 15 year old boy after raiding his family home.

IOF also broke into Qalqilia city, northern West Bank, where they arrested five men.

In addition, IOF detained two citizens from Jenin and two from Nablus cities, northern West Bank.