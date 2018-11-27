Bethlehem: Hundreds mourn the killing of Palestinian nurse at Israeli checkpoint

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Hundreds of Palestinians today marched towards the family home of the Palestinian nurse, Ramzi Abu Yabes (32) who was shot dead by IOF on Monday.

Deheisheh refugee camp, where the nurse lived, held a strike following the shooting which took place at Beit Ummar checkpoint north of Hebron.

Ramzi was driving towards his in-laws home in Beit Ummar village, when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and drove into a checkpoint at the side of the road. Israeli soldiers immediately opened live ammunition, causing his immediate death.

Ramzi’s body is currently detained by Israeli Occupation Forces.

The family and relatives of Ramzi said he had two daughters, one of them a newborn.