By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

In his latest report about Israeli settlements activities , the National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements stated , that within the Israeli plans to complete the settlement belt around Jerusalem in general and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular, the Israeli High Court approved the largest settlement projects in Sheikh Jarrah in thev occupied Jerusalem using the Absentee Property Law that stipulated the Palestinian properties before 1948 were extracted away forever, unlike Jewish property, and they don’t have any right of return according to Israeli racist laws. The project paves the way for the construction of an 8-storey settlement, each of which consists of 12 stories. This is the largest displacement that the city has witnessed since the Nakba. Moreover, the Israeli High Court has rejected a petition filed by the residents of the Baten El-Hawa neighborhood in the Silwan town and allowed the Ateret Cohnim Settlement Aassociation to grant the necessary legal cover to expel 700 Palestinians, claiming that their homes were built on land owned by Jews before the Nakba of 1948.

The Association, which is active in Judaizing the occupied Jerusalem, has called for expelling Palestinian families, assisted by the Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Justice in order to seize the area and the buildings erected there under the pretext of being owned by the Jews more than 120 years ago. In 2001, the association had the right to administer the property of the Jewish Association, which claims to have owned the land before 1948, and began in Sep. 2015 to hand over communications to the residents of the neighborhood. More than one judicial decision was issued by the occupation courts claiming the right of Ateret Cohnim to own the land of 5 dunums and 200 m2, where hundreds of Palestinians live. The bulldozers of the occupation carried out a massive demolition of 16 shops in the neighborhood of Ras Khamis adjacent to Shuafat Camp north of Jerusalem, in addition to the demolition of three fuel stations, which were in place since 2007 under the pretext that they are without a license.

At the same time, the Knesset approved a law in the second and third readings allowing the construction of houses and residential units in the public and national parks, which means allowing the expansion of the “Ier-David” settlement in the Silwan town. According to the initiators of the draft law, it is currently impossible to establish and develop residential neighborhoods in areas defined as public and national parks. The bill, which was supported by 63 KMs and 41 against, is intended to protect the population in the “national parks” and to promote the development and expansion of the population. “The law came to help the Elad Association, which is doing a sacred job, and the entire people of Israel must salute you for the mission you have undertaken to renew Ier-David.

In the Jordan Valley, within the context of judaizing plans, the Israeli government approved the transfer of NIS 4 million for a settlement project including the construction of track near the village of Fasayel in the Ras-Ayn and the Al-Makhrouq areas in the central Jordan Valley. Until the beginning of 2017, about NIS 284,000 were spent for the construction of the track, although the non obtaining of the necessary building permits and approved by the Ministry of the Interior.

On the other hand, a political blow has been directed to the occupation government and its expansionist settlement system by the RBNP to stop offering properties for rent in settlements in the occupied West Bank. The company has access to information and services from a very large number of people in all parts of the world, especially young people who love to travel and travel, making it a step of definition and awareness available to interested customers. Human Rights Watch called bocking.com to follow the steps RBNP and withdraw from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Human Rights Watch-based in the United States issued its report, “Bed and Breakfast on Stolen Land,” co-published by the Israeli non-governmental organization Kerem Navot and called on Boeing.com to do so. The report said RPNB included at least 139 properties in the West Bank settlements between March and July. Based in the Netherlands, 26 properties were listed in those settlements as of July, according to the report.

As for the Quaker Association of Religious Friends in Britain said it would no longer invest in companies that “benefit from the occupation” in the West Bank. Quaker said in a statement that the decision was made by the church’s secretaries in consultation with a meeting of representatives of the association. “We have a long history of working for peace,” said Representative Paul Parker. Just in Palestine and Israel opened our eyes to the of many injustices and violations of international law arising from the military occupation of Palestine by the Israeli Government and concluded that we must withdraw from our lists housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which is disputed by Palestinians and Israelis.”

In the latest report issued by the organization “Yesh Din” for human rights, the organization said that settler violence is a tool to control Palestinian land under the protection of the government and the Israeli army. The report talked about 6 Palestinian villages as a model of systematic policy followed by the settlers. The villages are Burin, Hawara, Madama, Aruf, Einabus and Aseera al-Qibliya, located at the slopes south of Nablus. They are inhabited for hundreds of years, some thousands of years ago. The report noted 43 incidents documented by Yesh Din between January 2017 and March 2018, in which settlers from Yitzhar and surrounding settlement outposts, including Giv’at Roni, hurled damage to residents of the six villages or their property.