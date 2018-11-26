Palestinian man killed by IOF over alleged “run-over” attempt

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday the death of a Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli soldiers over an alleged “run-over” attempt on a military checkpoint near Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

Israeli sources claimed that two soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Media activist in Beit Ummar, Mohammed Awad told “WAFA” that eyewitnesses confirmed that the young man was surprised by a group of Israeli soldiers and soldiers from the “Civil Administration” Israeli bulldozer and a bulldozer on a secondary road, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, where Israeli soldiers immediately opened fire him.

Eyewitnesses also said that Israeli soldiers delayed the ambulances from saving thew victim, and after he was taken into the ambulance, Israeli soldiers detained the body.

Initial reports said was from Bethlehem, and was head of the nursing department in a hospital.