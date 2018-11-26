Chadian president says “we can’t ignore the Palestinians” during visit to Israel

PNN/ Tel Aviv/

The Chadian President, Iriss Deby, today became the first Chadian leader to visit Israel and meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and Prime Minister, Benyamin Netanyahu.

According to the Israeli Channel 10, Deby intends to normalize ties between Tel Aviv and the Muslim-majority African states of Sudan, Mali and Niger.

After meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Chadian president said “the resumption of diplomatic relations with [Israel] country, which I desire, does not make us ignore the Palestinian issue,” he continued.

“My country is profoundly attached to the peace process and has shaped the Arab peace initiative, the Madrid principles and existing agreements.”

In addition, he pledged a new era of cooperation with “the prospect of reestablishing diplomatic relations.”

Israeli media cited sources in N’Djamena as saying that Deby’s visit was focused on “security,” and that the regime in Tel Aviv had already been supplying weapons and other military equipment to Chad. Netanyahu, however, declined to comment on potential Israeli weapons sales to Chad.