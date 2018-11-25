Settlers intercept good trucks from entering Gaza through Israeli crossing

PNN/ Gaza/

On Sunday morning, dozens of Israeli settlers from the Gaza enclave settlements rallied to block the roads leading to the Karm Abu Salem crossing to prevent the arrival of trucks to the Gaza Strip.

According to “Kan” Hebrew website, about 100 settlers living in the Gaza Strip enclave this morning carried out demonstrations on the road to the settlement, “Eshkol” to protest what they called the security situation in the south, and the continuation of Palestinian demonstrations on the border with the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hebrew site, dozens of settlers closed the roads leading to the Kerem Shalom crossing and intercepted goods trucks on their way to the Gaza Strip, demanding the Israeli government to achieve calm in the south.

The website said that the majority of participants in these demonstrations, are students of secondary schools in the Gaza envelope settlements.