Palestine strengthens startup scene with successful participation in Global Entrepreneurship Week

PNN/ Ramallah/ World’s largest celebration of innovators and job creators concludes with series of inspiring activities and events across West Bank

Seven days of enriching awareness events and creative workshops concluded on a high note as Palestine marked the sixth year of its participation in the Global Entrepreneurship Week, the world’s largest celebration of innovators and job creators who bring ideas to life to drive economic growth and expand human welfare.

The activity-filled week from November 12 to 18, 2018, witnessed inspiring workshops and events across Palestine that helped connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and investors, and introduced them to new entrepreneurial possibilities.

The highlight of the event was the Seedstars World competition, organised on the second day of the event in Ramallah, where seven best startups from Palestine competed in front of an investment panel to be named the most promising seed-stage startups of Seedstars Ramallah 2018.

The three winners of the contest this year are: Inggez, Jwar & Gamiphy.

The winning startups will join the global Seedstars Family and take part in the regional and global Seedstars Summits that include a bootcamp and investor forum, a game-changing platform for high growth emerging market startups.

“Palestine’s participation in the Global Entrepreneurship Week for the sixth year highlights the huge potential it holds as a land of budding entrepreneurial minds and innovative talents. Over the last few years, Palestine has been an integral part of this vibrant event which has helped nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs capable of strengthening the business sector and creating new job opportunities in Palestine,” said Salah Amleh, Director of Growth Training & Development, the host of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Palestine.

Apart from the startups competition, the Global Entrepreneurship Week Palestine put the spotlight on disruptive technology and featured inspirational discussions and networking sessions. Major activities included workshops that encouraged university students and investors to bring their ideas to life, a Women Graduates Incubator workshop, and a ‘Failure Conference’ that inspired future entrepreneurs to take the risks of going ahead with a startup plan.

Another key event was the Hult Prize at Birzeit University, which took place for the second year to find answers to the major issues. The event, in partnership with the United Nations, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship unit, was designed to help students realise their ideas with the support of mentors.

Other engaging activities included a Speed Dating event, which allowed potential entrepreneurs to share conversations with a potential investor, and the Business Game activity, which offered a practical simulation to enable participants to understand the realities of starting and operating a successful business.

Growth Training & Development, the organizers of the Global Entrepreneurship Week Palestine, aims to empower the local startup and entrepreneurship community through extensive training programs, workshops, and mentorships. It targets talented Palestinian students, graduates, professionals, and entrepreneurs to foster and promote the growth of startups and transform them into strong and enduring companies and organizations.

The Global Entrepreneurship Week Palestine was supported by more than 70 partners. The Main Sponsor of the event was Arab Bank, while the Platinum Sponsors were Palestine Investment Fund and NBC-Palestine (Coca Cola). The Gold Sponsors were Paltel Group and Careem, and Rayafm and Al-Iqtisadi the Media Sponsors.