IOF carry out training for possible attack against Gaza and Lebanon

Gaza/ PNN/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) started training combatants in a 10 day intensive programme that sees soldiers training under the pretext of readying the soldiers for combat in an imminent “war” against Gaza and Lebanon at the same time.

The IOF’s commando brigade, formed in 2015, has seen several training exercises where soldiers are being prepared to attack under what they call “perceived challenge” or threat.

Working with the Israeli Air Force (IAF) the indoctrination training serves as a tool resulting in the IOF legitimizing the use of military action against “any enemy in any area”.