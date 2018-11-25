IOF arrest Jerusalem governor, minors in raid & arrest campaign

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday early hours launched a number of arrests, including children, in different areas of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

IOF arrested Adnan Ghaith, the governor of Jerusalem, from his home in the town of Silwan.

IOF also arrested 5 Palestinian minors from the town of Beit Fajar, south of Bethlehem. They were Mohammed Yahya Thawabtah (13 years), Amer Khaled Tqatqa (14 years old), Ghassan Thawabtah (16 years old), Hisham Maher Taqatqa (14 years), after they raided the homes of their relatives and searched them.

Local sources said that the Israeli soldiers arrested the young man Mohammed Nassar and blew up the entrance to his house during the incursion, causing material damage in Jenin.

In addition, IOF raided and searched Palestinian houses in the West Bank and claimed that they found weapons belonging to a number of homemade weapons south of Bethlehem.