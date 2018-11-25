Fatah delegation arrives in Cairo to complete reconciliation talks

Cairo/PNN/

A delegation of the Fatah movement arrived in Cairo on Sunday to discuss Egyptian reconciliations and to finalize talks between Fatah and Hamas.

Palestinian media sources said that the visit of the Fatah officials to Cairo is in wake of Egypt’s continued efforts to achieve a long-term truce between the groups and Israel.

The talks aimed to complete the reconciliation talks and meetings with Egyptian officials were had including follow-up developments in the Palestinian area.

The Fatah delegation included the head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service Maj. Gen. Majid Faraj, a member of Fatah’s executive and central committees Azzam al-Ahmad, the minister of civil affairs and a member of Fatah Central Committee Hussein al-Sheikh.

The delegation of Hamas left Cairo yesterday after meeting Egyptian officials and produced a paper for reconciliation.