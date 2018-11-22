PCBS: Palestinian Registered External Trade in September shows 8% drop

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) has published the preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered* External Trade in Goods of September 2018, which shows that exports decreased in September, 2018 by 8% compared to August, 2018. While it increased by 11% compared to September, 2017 and reached USD 81.9 Million.

PCBS also said that exports to Israel decreased in September, 2018 by 12% compared to August, 2018 and it represented 88% of total exports in September, 2018.

On the other hand, exports to other countries increased by 43% during the same period compared to August, 2018 and reached USD 9.6 Million.

Imports in Goods:

According to the report, imports decreased in September, 2018 by 7% compared to August, 2018. While it increased by 10% compared to September, 2017 and reached USD 461.1 Million.

Imports from Israel slightly decreased by 0.3% in September, 2018 compared to August, 2018 and it represented 63% of total imports in September, 2018.

At the same time, imports from other countries decreased by 15% compared to August, 2018.

Net Trade Balance on Registered Goods:

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 6% in September, 2018 compared to August, 2018. While it increased by 10% compared to September, 2017 and reached USD 379.2 Million.

Note: Includes actual data received from official sources.