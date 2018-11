Video and pictures: Israeli occupation bulldozers begin to demolish shops and businesses in Shuafat Refugee Camp

Israeli police and soldiers stormed the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

Israeli bulldozers began demolishing shops and businesses in the Shuafat refugee camp.

The Israeli occupation forces turned the main road in the Shuafat refugee camp into a military barracks and surrounded the area. Red bars were placed at the entrances to the buildings, and residents were prevented from going to the street.