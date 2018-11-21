The Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests of 9 citizens from the West Bank at dawn today

Bethlehem/ PNN/

November 21, 2018

The Israeli occupation forces carried out raids on West Bank cities on Wednesday morning, during which 9 Palestinians were arrested and their money confiscated.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers stormed the town of Deir al-Ghosoun, north of Tulkarm, in search of Ashraf Na’alwa.

The soldiers raided more than 50 houses in the village searching for Na’alwa with destruction of property and field investigation.

In Nablus, the Israeli occupation forces confiscated money and vehicles during raids and searches.

The Israeli army confiscated 5,200 shekels from the house of Bilal Ashtiyeh, and the university lecturer. Fadi Asida, and handed Jihad Hindi a notice to review intelligence.

In Nablus, they raided several houses in the old town and the neighborhood of Ras al-Ain where violent confrontations erupted, including heavy firing of bullets, metal and sound bombs and tear gas.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces arrested Amir Murad Tqaqqa, 16, and Mohammed Adel Tqaqqa, 16, after they raided and searched their homes in the town of Beit Fajar.

In Hebron, Fadi Ibrahim Agnimat, 38, from Surif, northwest of Hebron, and Shehada Mohammed Daajneh, 50, from Yatta village, south of Hebron, were arrested after searching their homes and tampering with the contents.

Meanwhile the Israeli occupation forces stormed several towns in the area, including the town of Asna, Samawah and al-Fathariya. They erected several temporary checkpoints at the entrances to the towns and camps and searched the vehicles of the citizens and checked their identities.