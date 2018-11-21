Israeli occupation forces storm Shuafat camp ready to demolish 20 businesses

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli police and soldiers raided the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

Local sources report that a large number of Israeli police and soldiers stormed Shuafat refugee camp after they had been notified that approximately 20 shops and businesses were due to be demolished.

The Israeli occupation authorities notified the owners of the businesses in the Shuafat refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday evening under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

A number of shop owners reported that their shops targeted for demolition had been built for more than 10 years.