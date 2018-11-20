Occupation forces arrest 10 citizens including children in the West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces have continued the raids and searches of various Palestinian areas in the West Bank, where the Israeli army has arrested ten Palestinian citizens including children, as well as carrying out new attacks against citizens and their property in the Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces arrested Khaled Murad Shteiwi, 13, Awad Mansour Obaid, 14, and Imad Ahmed Shteiwi, 46, from Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.

The Popular Resistance Coordinator in Kufr Qaddum, Murad Shteiwi, reported that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the town after midnight and raided his house. He arrested his son Khaled and assaulted him during his arrest. He also raided and searched a house belonging to Imad Shteiwi. .

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation forces moved on a limited scale from the site of Abu Safiya Sharq, the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, outside the security fence, between 50 and 150 meters.

According to local sources in the Gaza Strip, Israeli gunboats fired at fishing boats in the northern Gaza Strip.