The EU joins children across Palestine to celebrate the Universal Children’s Day

Bethlehem/PNN/

The European Union and the Palestinian Ministry of Education joined hundreds of children in the West Bank and Gaza to celebrate the Universal Children’s Day. Over 250 children from 83 different schools across the West Bank gathered at Beit Ur al-Fouqa village’s secondary school, West of Ramallah. At the same time, 150 children celebrated this day in the Theatre Day in Gaza.

A drawing competition under the theme “Safety at Schools” was launched by the EU and the Ministry of Education in Palestinian schools ahead of the crown events in Ramallah and Gaza. The children’s drawings reflect their own perception of a safe environment at their schools. Six winners were honored by representatives from the EU, Ministry of Education, and the local communities in the West Bank and Gaza.

Children spend time at schools nearly as much as they do in their own homes. Securing a protected and safe environment at schools is essential to children’s development, success, and access to their born rights.

“Childhood is the period where one needs to feel from the very start that she or he is protected and loved. A safe environment, whether at home or school, is crucial to guaranteeing children a happy and healthy childhood. On the occasion of the Universal Children’s Day this year, we joined Palestinian children in Palestinian schools to express their visions and dreams of a safe and protected world,” said the EU Representative Ralph Tarraf on the occasion. “For every child and for a better future, the European Union remains committed to supporting Palestinians and leaving no child behind,” he added.

Universal Children’s Day is celebrated annually on the 20th of November. The goal of Universal Children’s day is to improve child welfare worldwide, promote and celebrate children’s rights and promote togetherness and awareness amongst all children.