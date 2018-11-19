Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes near Nablus

Nablus/PNN/

Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers have attacked a number of Palestinians homes in the village of Urif, located 13 kilometers (8 miles) south of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, the Palestinian Authority (PA) official in charge of monitoring Israeli settlement policy in the northern part of the West Bank, said the assailants came from the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar.

Daghlas added that Israeli settlers sought to set an agricultural vehicle on fire. Local security forces finally forced the Israeli settlers out of the village before the latter could carry out more attacks against the residents.

Settlers, mostly armed, regularly attack Palestinian villages and farms and set fire to their mosques, olive groves and other properties in the West Bank under the so-called “price tag” policy.

Price tag attacks are acts of vandalism and violence against Palestinians and their property as well as Islamic holy sites by Israeli settlers.

Israel has reportedly uprooted more than 800,000 olive trees in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.

More than half a million Israelis live in over 120 settlements built since Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank in 1967. This is while much of the international community considers the settler units illegal and subject to the Geneva Conventions, which forbid construction on occupied lands.