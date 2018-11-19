Israeli Occupation Forces arrest 22 Palestinians in the West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces arrested 22 Palestinian citizens from the West Bank on Monday morning.

IOF arrested the head of the student union council, Yahya Aqel Rabie at Birzeit University during raids in the village of Mazra’a al-Gharbiya, northwest of Ramallah, the center of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources report that military patrols stormed the village and began to raid houses. The Israeli occupation forces arrested Rabie during a raid on his family’s house and was taken to an unknown destination.

Bassel Abdullah Ladado was arrested during a raid on his family’s house and interrogated his residents. He was a volunteer in the Medical Relief Society and a field medic.

Confrontations broke out between the Israeli occupation forces and dozens of youths in the village’s alleys, after they closed the roads and threw stones at military jeeps.

Early in the morning, clashes broke out in the Jenin refugee camp.

Local sources said that the occupation soldiers deployed in the streets of the camp accompanied by special units in civilian clothes amid the flight of the aircraft Zanana where violent clashes broke out during which he heard the sounds of explosions.

She pointed out that the clashes were accompanied by a campaign of raids, where it was reported the arrest of three youths and the storming of a number of houses and searched.

The occupation forces also deployed in the area of ​​Doba al-Atari near Al-Razi Hospital in the city of Jenin, where the clashes spread to that area.