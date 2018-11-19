Four Palestinians wounded by Israeli gunfire north of Ramallah

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli Occupation forces have shot and injured four Palestinians in the northern side of the West Bank as tensions continue in the occupied territories over US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital and relocation of the US embassy to the occupied city.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a brief statement on Monday that the quartet were injured overnight by bullets from Israeli forces near the village of Deir Abu Mash’al, located 24 kilometers (15 miles) west of Ramallah.

The statement added that the injured Palestinians were transported to Martyr Yasser Arafat Hospital in the central West Bank city of Salfit. One of them was later taken to the An-Najah National University Hospital in Nablus due to the severity of the gunshot wound in his thigh.

On October 26, a Palestinian man was killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the village of al-Mazra’a al-Qibliya.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported at the time that nine people had been shot with live bullets, and two had been badly injured.