PNN/ Jerusalem/

Thousands of Israeli settlers have been pouring ito Al-Aqsa Mosque on the eve of the “Yom Kippur” Tuesday night.

Thousands of settlers took part in the “Yom Kippur” Prayers ahead of the 24-hour fasting for Yom Kippur, during which driniking, showering, wearing leather shoes and prevents drinks, showers, slippers, and working, is not allowed.