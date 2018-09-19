Petition asks Trump to end the punitive measures against the Palestinians

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A new petition to the American congress has been published, asking people to look up lawmakers to end punitive measure against the Palestinian people by the Trump administration, saying that the measures are both disheartening and cruel policies that will have damaging implications.

“The blatant disregard for Palestinian autonomy not only and obviously harms the Palestinians, but also shows that Trump’s administration does not believe in any sort of autonomy or legitimate representation of the Palestinian people,” petition said.

The petition also lists the steps taken by US administration, including stopping all U.S. funding to U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), changing definition of refugees and claiming that there are only 40,000 refugees, which in reality are overr 5 million.

It also mentions slashing $25 million of US assistance to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network, and rescinding $200 million in congressionally allocated humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, siging with Israeli government’s settlement plans, closing PLO office in Washington, which impacts 600,000 American Palestinians from exercising their rights to buy and sell property, invest in Palestine to help grow the economy, and help their family members who are suffering from these deep and severe drastic measures.

The petition callled on taking the appropriate actions necessary to end these punitive measures, and requesting Congressional Research Service (CRS) investigate and report on the ramifications that such measures will cause.

So far, it has gathered 123 messages from Different US states.